New Delhi, September 23: OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15. The device is expected to debut in China first, followed by a launch in India. While official dates have not been confirmed, leaks suggest that the smartphone could bring upgraded features and specifications..

As per reports, the OnePlus 15 is said to be the company’s first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone is expected to offer performance improvements over its predecessor. As per a report of Gadgets360, the OnePlus 15’s design was reportedly revealed at an event, highlighting the changes expected in its appearance. OriginOS 6 Coming Soon: Vivo and iQOO To Launch New Android 16-Based OS in India, Likely Replacing Funtouch OS.

OnePlus 15 Design (Rumoured)

The smartphone is expected to come with a new back panel design, specially with the camera module. Unlike previous OnePlus flagships that had a circular camera module, the OnePlus 15 is rumoured to feature a rectangular-shaped camera layout at the top-left corner. Two camera sensors are likely to be included in a vertical pill-shaped section, while a third lens and an LED flash are said to be positioned outside this main camera area.

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the OnePlus 15 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The smartphone may feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The device is rumoured to come with a triple 50MP setup. It is likely to feature a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Lava Shark 2 Launch Soon in India, Likely To Include 50MP Primary Camera Sensor; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15 Price in India (Expected)

Multiple reports suggest that the OnePlus 15 may be launched in China in next month. The company is also expected to release the OnePlus 15 in international markets, including India, by early next year. The smartphone’s price in India is anticipated to be between INR 69,999 and INR 74,999.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gadgets360), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2025 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).