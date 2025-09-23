Lava Shark 2 may soon launch in India. The smartphone maker has teased its upcoming device on X (formerly Twitter) and said, “They fear it. You’ll own it.” The teaser hints that the Lava Shark 2 will feature a triple camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor. The smartphone was shown in two colour options, which include golden and blue variants. The Lava Shark 2 base variant may come with 4GB of RAM, and the device could run on Android 15. Lava Mobiles is expected to share additional information like its launch date, key specifications and features in the coming days. iQOO 15 India Launch Timeline Tipped, Likely To Feature With Premium Design; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

Lava Shark 2 Will Launch Soon in India

