OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones Online Sale Delayed in India; Here's Why

OnePlus 8 series smartphones were supposed to go on sale tomorrow in India via Amazon and the official website. Ahead of its official sale, the phone maker has announced it is delaying the online sale of the lineup for the Indian market. However, the company hasn't specified any timeline of the delay. The company has confirmed the same through its official Twitter account. The company mentioned that this delay is likely due to unforeseen circumstances that have forced the company to temporarily halt the production last week. OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will Support Fortnite at 90 Frames per Second.

Instead of the regular sale, the company has announced a special sale particularly for OnePlus 8. The device will be made available via online and offline platforms. The company has scheduled the special sale on May 29, 2020, at 12 pm IST. It is important to note that the smartphone will be offered in very limited numbers. The company will also be sharing other details regarding regular sales very soon. The delay in the sale certainly means that the customers will have to wait a little longer for the OnePlus 8 series.

Due to unexpected & uncontrollable circumstances, our production had to be halted. Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the sales date for #OnePlus8Series5G. Know more : https://t.co/OpN3b3nURt Thank you for your patience thus far. Stay tuned for further announcements pic.twitter.com/x6n0LzR0dS — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 27, 2020

Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India Said, "During these unprecedented times, the health and wellbeing of our employees, partners and contractors has always remained our top priority. Due to unforeseen circumstances, our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Having said that, production has already resumed and in order to start bringing the OnePlus 8 Series 5G to our Indian users as quickly as possible, we will hold a special limited sale for the OnePlus 8 5G on 29th May, 2020 across online and offline channels. The new schedule for the full OnePlus 8 Series 5G will be out soon. Stay tuned!"

If the market reports are to be believed, the company has pushed the regular sale indefinitely. However, the company will be offering smartphones to customers through special sales with a limited number of units. The company also has also mentioned that the customers that have already pre-booked the OnePlus 8 series smartphones via Amazon India and OnePlus stores will be able to make the purchase once the stocks are available.

The delay in the sale was announced by the company through a post on its forum. The sale delay of the OnePlus 8 series could be possibly due to a sudden halt of the production at Oppo plant in Greater Noida last week after six workers were tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, it is the same facility where OnePlus assembles its smartphones. And, suspension of operations might have impacted the phone maker's plan in the country. However, the company mentioned in the forum post that 'production is already up and running'. So, we can expect a new sale date from OnePlus very soon. We have approached the company regarding an official statement and it will be updated once we hear from the phone maker.