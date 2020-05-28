OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones’ India Sale Postponed

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

New Delhi, May 28: Hit by Covid-19 related production issues, OnePlus that earlier announced the open sale of its OnePlus 8 5G series phones in India from May 29, announced on Thursday to delay it further. However, the smartphone maker will have a special limited sale of OnePlus 8 series devices. The smartphones will be available online and offline in a special sale on May 29 at 12 p.m. OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro India Sale Postponed; Special Limited Sale Details Announced.

"We were looking to have May 29 as our open sales date for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G but due to unforeseen circumstances, our production was temporarily halted last week and has altered our sales plan. Because of this, we had to reschedule our date for open sales in India," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager of OnePlus India, said in a statement. "We are happy to let you know that production is back up and running. In order to start bringing the OnePlus 8 Series 5G to you as quickly as possible, we will hold a special limited sale across online and offline channels for the OnePlus 8 5G at 12PM on May 29," Agarwal added.

Due to unexpected & uncontrollable circumstances, our production had to be halted. Therefore, we have decided to reschedule the sales date for #OnePlus8Series5G. Know more : https://t.co/OpN3b3nURt Thank you for your patience thus far. Stay tuned for further announcements pic.twitter.com/x6n0LzR0dS — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 27, 2020

The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at Rs 41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be available for Rs 44,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will cost at Rs 54,999, which is the price for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold for Rs 59,999 in India. OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will Support Fortnite at 90 Frames per Second.

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and up to 256GB internal storage.

Its sibling OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch fluid display which aims to deliver a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has also received an exceptional A+ rating from DisplayMate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with 12GB RAM, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.