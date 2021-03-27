OnePlus launched the new generation OnePlus devices earlier this week. OnePlus' new flagship offering will be available in the coming days offline and online via Amazon India as well as the official retail website. In India, the new OnePlus 9 Series comes in three variants - OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The latter will be made available for sale by next week. OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 49,999.

The latest listing on Amazon reveals that the flagship phone will go on sale in India on April 1, 2021. However, the Amazon prime members can grab the handset through early access on March 31, 2021, at midnight. As a part of the launch offer, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be available with a special discount of up to Rs 4,000 via SBI credit and EMI transactions.

The Chinese smartphone maker offers OnePlus 9 Pro in two variants - 8GB + 128GB & 12GB + 256GB. The former is priced at Rs 64,999 whereas the latter costs Rs 69,999. It comes in three colour options - Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black.

Equipped with the legendary @Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the OnePlus 9 & the OnePlus 9 Pro have arrived! Also gracing the line up is the gaming essential & the Best in Class flagship - OnePlus 9R Available from ₹37999 onwards (T&C apply) Learn more - https://t.co/hUT6XHGv4w pic.twitter.com/K9Ei1IPqBp — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 23, 2021

Talking about specs, the phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED curved display with a punch-hole and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship chip - Snapdragon 888 SoC. The processor is clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photos and videos, the handset gets Hasselblad-powered 48MP primary sensor, assisted by a 50MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and a mono lens. Upfront, there is the same 16MP selfie sensor borrowed from the predecessors. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11 and is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

