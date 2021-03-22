OnePlus 9 Series is all set to be launched on March 23, 2021. OnePlus 9 Series will comprise OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and an affordable OnePlus 9R. The company will also launch the OnePlus Watch along with the OnePlus 9 Series phones. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus 9 Series specifications have been leaked online by a tipster 'Evleaks'. The tipster spotted the T-Mobile listing and shared the screenshots of the same on its Twitter account. OnePlus 9R 5G Teased Online Ahead Of India Launch; Could Be A Gaming Phone.

As per the T-Mobile listing, the OnePlus 9 will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. Both devices will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus 9 Series will be offered with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of internal storage and 4,500mAh batteries.

OnePlus 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Pete Lau Twitter)

OnePlus: Hey TMO, here's all the support material for the 9 series. Please keep it under wraps until after the launch. T-Mobile: ... pic.twitter.com/jmfVlyx3SD — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 21, 2021

Replying to a tipster's tweet, a user shared the camera details of both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 50MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to flaunt a quad rear camera module with a 48MP main camera, a 50MP sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

OnePlus 9 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau revealed on Weibo that the OnePlus 9 Series will be launched in China on March 24, 2021 with ColorOS 11. OnePlus generally launches its handsets in China with HydrogenOS while outside China it uses OxygenOS. However, this time around the Chinese smartphone maker will ditch HydrogenOS to make a way for ColorOS 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 02:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).