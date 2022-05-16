OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be launched tomorrow in China. Last week, the first look of the handset was revealed, and today, a few key specifications have been confirmed by CEO Louis Li. OnePlus China CEO has revealed via a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and an LCD panel support. The launch event will take place tomorrow at 7 pm local time. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition To Be Launched on May 17, 2022.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Li has also mentioned that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor. Li's Weibo post further mentions that the upcoming device supports 6 variable refresh rates and will be offered with improved battery life.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is said to come with a 6.59-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 4,890mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, a 16MP front camera, a 64MP triple rear camera setup. Moreover, the handset is likely to run on Android 12 OS and could be offered in two colours - grey and blue.

