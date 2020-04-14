OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z With New Colour Teased; India Launch on April 14 Alongside OnePlus 8 Series

OnePluss Bullets Wireless Z Teased (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The launch event on OnePlus 8 Series is days away wherein the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be launching its newest flagship devices. Apart from the much-awaited Oneplus 8 Series, the company will also be introducing the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z earbuds at the event. It has been officially confirmed by the company on it's an official Twitter account. The teaser image of the wireless audio product reveals new glossy blue colour. OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphone Retail Box Image Leaked Online Ahead of Launch.

The Chinese phone maker will not be following the latest TWS trend, wherein every brand is developing truly wireless style earbuds. But, OnePlus has decided to stick to its classic neckband style design. The design is expected to remain identical to the Bullets Wireless 2 that was launched alongside the OnePlus 7 series. The teaser image of the wireless earbuds also confirms the silicon-tip design for the earpieces.

The upcoming OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds are likely to get low-latency Bluetooth connectivity along with Warp Charge fast charging support. The earbuds will provide 10 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. Once fully charged, the earphones reportedly will offer up to 20 hours of battery life.

Going by another leak coming from Evan Blass, it clearly showed the overall design of the earbuds along with four colour variants. Though the earbuds are still attached to a cable, we can see a new design language along with new colours options. The company will be offering the earbuds in the regular black colour along with white, blue and green options.

The Bullets Wireless Z will be introduced alongside the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The new flagship offering from OnePlus will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G connectivity. The newest offering will come in all-new Interstellar glow colour option.