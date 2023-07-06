Mumbai, July 6: Both the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 have been launched in India. Both handsets run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box. The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 40Hz - 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a pixel density of 450ppi and HDR10+ support. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 features a 6.7-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both smartphones feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. Honor X50 Announced With 1.5K 120Hz Display, 108MP Camera: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC with a Mali-G710 MC10 GPU, up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

The OnePlus Nord 3 sports a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor (with OIS support), an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera (Sony IMX355 sensor, 112-degree field-of-view), and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, a USB Type-C port, an IP54 rating (dust and water resistance), and the company's tri-state alert slider.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications

The new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G chipset along with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 features a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Realme Narzo 60 With 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price

The OnePlus Nord 3 comes with a starting price of Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant. It comes in Misty Green and Tempest Gray colour options. Sales will start on July 15. On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 price starts at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It comes in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colour options. Sales will start on July 5.

