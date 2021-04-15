Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, is reportedly planning to launch its Oppo A74 5G smartphone in India. This piece of information has been shared by a known tipster on his Twitter account who goes by the name of Abhishek Yadav'. The tipster has claimed that the Indian model of Oppo A74 5G could be different from the variants that were launched in South Asian markets like Cambodia and Thailand. He also revealed that the handset will be launched in offline markets and is likely to be priced below Rs 20,000. In Thailand, the device costs THB 8,999 (approximately Rs 21,000). Oppo A74 & Oppo A74 5G With Snapdragon Processors Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

In terms of specifications, Oppo A74 5G is expected to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. Under the hood, it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, the Oppo A74 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main lens, a 2MP secondary shooter, a 2MP macro snapper and an 8MP camera. However, the Indian variant may get similar camera sensors as that of the 4G model.

Oppo A74 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The phone could get connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS, a USB Type-C port and Bluetooth 5.0. Moreover, Oppo A74 5G is likely to be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Thailand model comes in Fluid Black and Space Silver. So we expect the Indian model to come in the same colours as well.

