Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its new smartphone 'Oppo A54 5G' under its A-Series in Europe. The handset is available for sale in the European market. The company has not revealed the international availability of the phone. Last month, the Oppo A54 4G model was launched in India with a starting price of Rs 13,490. Oppo A53 2020 Prices Slashed in India by Rs 2,000; Now Available via Flipkart at Rs 10,990.

In terms of specifications, Oppo A54 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the device gets a quad rear camera setup comprising of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter and a 2MP mono snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, 5G and Bluetooth 5.1. The device is available in two colours - Fantastic Purple and Fluid Black. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A54 5G is priced at EUR 219 (approximately Rs 19,446) for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

