Mumbai, July 11: Oppo has added a new 4G smartphone to its A-series lineup. It differs from its 5G counterpart, Oppo A78 5G. The new handset comes with a hole punch display design. It comes in Black Mist and Sea Green colour options. The Oppo A78 4G comes with features like an in-display optical sensor, a fingerprint sensor, and face unlock support. Additional highlights include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, up to 16GB virtual RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Snapdragon 888 Version Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Oppo A78 4G Specifications

The new smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with an Adreno 610 GPU, 8GB RAM, up to 16GB virtual RAM, and 256GB internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The Oppo A78 4G runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The dual SIM (Nano) smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture). It features an 8-megapixel front camera (f/2.0) for selfies and video calling.

The 6.43-inch AMOLED display comes with full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, a maximum 180Hz touch sampling rate, 430 nits of peak brightness, 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio, a pixel density of 409ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G With Massive 6000mAh Battery Launched in India: From Price To Specs, Here's All You Need To Know.

Oppo A78 4G Price

The Oppo A78 4G is priced at IDR 35,99,000 (approx Rs 20,000). It is now available for purchase via Oppo's online store. To recall, the 5G variant comes with a price tag of Rs 18,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).