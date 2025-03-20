New Delhi, March 20: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India launch date is expected soon. The Edge 60 Fusion launch is expected in April. Leaks suggests Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India may fall under mid-range option. The smartphone may come with a AMOLED display, MediaTek chipset, and a Sony primary camera. The Moto Edge 60 Fusion is also expected to be durable with military-grade certification and IP69 rating. The Edge 60 Fusion may offer different colour options for its users to suit their preferences.

As per reports, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion launch date in India is expected to be on April. As per a tipster Abhishek Yadav, the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is set to launch in India on April 2, with the first sale expected to take place on April 9. It is anticipated that the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India might be under INR 25,000. Google Pixel 9a Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched in India by Google.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Launch Date in India

Exclusive ✨ Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is launching in India on April 2, 2025 and first sale on April 9. Specifications: 📱 6.7" Quad curved AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate 🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset 📸 50MP Sony LYT700+ 13MP rear camera 🤳 32MP front 🔋 5500mAh… — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 18, 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Specifications and Features (Expected)

Moto Edge 60 Fusion is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. The smartphone will likely come with multiple storage options. Other expected specifications for the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion might include a 6.7-inch Quad curved AMOLED display. The smartphone may come with a 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is anticipated to feature a dual rear camera setup at the rear. It may feature a 50MP Sony LYT700 sensor and a 13MP secondary camera. Additionally, it is expected to have a 32MP front camera. Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultra; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to be equipped with a 5500mAh battery. Additionally, the Edge 60 Fusion is anticipated to have an IP69 rating to offer protection against water and dust. The smartphone may feature MLT 810 STD military-grade certification, which is expected to enhance its durability by making it resistant to shocks and extreme conditions.

