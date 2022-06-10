Poco, the Chinese tech giant, is said to launch the F4 smartphone in Indian and the global market soon. The company has been teasing the smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its performance. In a new teaser, the company has revealed that the Poco F4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 870 processor. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera Debuts at MWC 2022, Check Details Here.

Poco F4 will be introduced as the successor to the F3 smartphone and a rebadged version of Redmi K40S. A couple of days ago, images of Poco F4 were leaked online, which showcased its rear camera module and design.

PerFormance that will tempt you to keep doing more! Get ready to experience the most optimized processor from the Snapdragon 800 series. POCO F4 5G with Snapdragon 870 is debuting global very soon!#EverythingYouNeed #MadeOfMAD pic.twitter.com/f3h1dIOQHz — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 9, 2022

In terms of specifications, Poco F4 is likely to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

It is expected to come powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the device could get a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. Upfront, there could be a 20MP selfie camera. Connectivity options might include G SA/NSA, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and USB Type-C port.

