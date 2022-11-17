New Delhi, November 17 : This smartphone due are all set to come to India soon. The new Realme 10 Pro and the Realme 10 Pro+ smartphones’ specifications have been revealed in the Chinese market. This duo is all set to launch in the Indian market soon.

Both the Realme 10 Pro devices have 5G network support, and flaunt a curved display, which is a first in this series. Currently, the Realme 10 Pro+ is top of the line product from its maker. realme To Create Benchmark in Tech Industry With Its New Customer Care Service System.

Realme 10 Pro, Realme 10 Pro+ Prices and Availability:

Realme 10 Pro is priced starting at RMB 1,599 (estimated Rs 18,300), while the top-of-the-line Realme 10 Pro+ has a starting tag of RMB 1699 (approx Rs 19,500). The Realme 10 Pro series will go on sale from 24th November, 2022.

Realme 10 Pro Specifications:

The Realme 10 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. It gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor along with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. It offers 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS connectivity options.

It draws juice from a a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, USB Type-C port for charging and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The Realme 10 Pro boasts of astounding 108MP primary rear camera along witg a 2MP secondary sensor and 16MP front shutterbug. Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 5G Design & Specifications Leaked via TENAA Listing.

Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications:

The most premium Realme offering - the 10 Pro+ flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and 61-degree screen curvature. It packs in a MediaTek Dimensity1080 SoC chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and comes with microSD card slot.

It runs on Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 custom skin. It has a display fingerprint sensor for security, a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and USB Type-C port. It offers 5G, 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS connectivity options.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G boasts of a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera with f/1.75 aperture and LED flash, and a 16MP front facing camera.

