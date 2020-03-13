Realme 6 Pro Featuring Snapdragon 720G Went on Sale on Official Realme Website & Flipkart

Realme 6 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

New Delhi, March 13: Chinese smartphone maker Realme has announced that its recently launched smartphone Realme 6 pro will go on first sale starting March 13, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com and preferred offline partners. The smartphone is available at discount of Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank credit cards, Axis bank debit cards and EMI transactions. Realme 6 Series Goes on First Sale in India; Rs 750 Off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards on Flipkart.

The device will cost Rs 16,999, Rs 17,999 and Rs 18,999 for the 6+64, 6+128 and 8+128 variants, respectively. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 on top. Powering the Realme 6 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and runs on Android 10 OS and the OS has Realme UI customization over it.

The rear features a quad camera setup, but in a different configuration - 64MP primary, 12MP telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro units in tow. Up front, the punch-hole in the device houses two front cameras, featuring 16MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide units. The device packs a 4300mAh battery and it features a 30W fast VOOC 4.0 fast charging.