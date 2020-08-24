Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand introduced Realme Buds Classic earphones last week. The earphones were introduced alongside the Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones. The Realme C12 handset is also now available for online sale via Flipkart and official website. However, the Realme C15 handset will go on sale in India on August 27, 2020. Priced at Rs 399, the Realme Buds Classic earphones come in White and Black colour options. Realme C12 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

Interested buyers can get their hands on the earphones via Amazon India as well as Realme's official India website. Moreover, the phone maker will also be making these earbuds available via offline stores soon.

The #RealComfortableRealStylish & best all-rounder wired earphone in its segment, #realmeBudsClassic features: 👉14.2mm Large Bass Driver 👉Music & Video Playback Control 👉HD Microphone And more at ₹399! 1st sale at 12 PM, 24th August on https://t.co/HrgDJTZcxv & @AmazonIN. pic.twitter.com/sLfZmuG1Ft — realme (@realmemobiles) August 18, 2020

The newest earphone offering from Realme comes with a different design altogether. Unlike the regular in-ear design, the Buds Classic sports a new half in-ear design which allows them to sit comfortably in the ear canal of the user, according to the company.

Realme Buds Classic India Sale (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The earphones get a single remote button for controlling music and answering calls. It also comes with in-line HD mic and built-in cable organiser ensuring the earphones remain tangle-free. The phone maker claims that the Buds Classic earphones are designed to offer deep bass and clear vocals.

Realme Buds Classic (Photo Credits: Realme India)

On the other hand, the Realme C12 is also available for online sale via Flipkart. The smartphone costs Rs 8,999 for the single 3GB + 32GB storage. The Realme C15 gets a starting price of Rs 9,999. Both the handsets come in Power Blue and Power Silver colours. The main highlights of the phones are octa-core MediaTek processor, 6000 mAh battery, Android 10 OS with Realme’s UI.

