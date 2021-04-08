New Delhi: Smartphone brand realme which has 32 million C-series users globally said on Thursday that the new C series devices will transform the entry-level segment with top-of-the-line specifications. The C series continues to be a strong growth driver for the brand, contributing 28 per cent-30 per cent of realme India's revenues. Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, realme India and Europe, told IANS that the company is set to disrupt the sub-Rs 10,000 segment again with C20, C21 and C25 smartphones. Realme C20, Realme C21 & Realme C25 Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme C Series Launch Event Here.

Name the three new smartphones of the realme C series that we are launching today. RT & reply with your answer using #realmeCseries and stand a chance to win one of them!#Contest — realme (@realmeIndia) April 8, 2021

"realme C series, our entry-level product line, has always received a strong response from our customers resulting in over 32 million C series users worldwide. realme C11 was the top selling model in the online segment in September 2020 with 5 per cent market share and grabbed the top spot on Flipkart," Sheth said. "realme C20 is the entry-level smartphone killer with a large display and a massive battery. realme C21 is the most versatile and stylish entry-level king with a massive 5000mAh battery with 47 days super-long standby feature," Sheth informed.

"Also, this is the first time the highly acclaimed TUV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability Certification will come in realme C series with realme C21 and realme C25. This certification will serve as the leading industry standard for major markets around the world," Sheth informed.

In addition to the three new C-series devices, the company aims to launch one-two more smartphones under C series this year. realme C25 is offering a large display for better viewing with a fantastic screen to body ratio for an immersive experience. The TUV Rheinland smartphone High Reliability Certification process encompasses 23 major tests, including 10 daily use test scenarios, such as drop, wear, and tear; seven extreme environment test scenarios, including super extreme temperature, extreme humidity, voltage fluctuation, button life, static electricity, air pressure; and six component reliability test scenarios. Realme C series was introduced at the end of 2018 with the launch of realme C1. The company has so far launched six models in the entry-level segment.

