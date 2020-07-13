Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker had introduced the Realme X50 Pro handset in India in February this year. The mobile phone is all set to go on sale today in the Indian market. The smartphone will be made available for sale through Flipkart & Realme.com at 12 pm IST. The handset will be offered with exciting offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis bank buzz credit cards, no cost-EMI at 3,500 per month, standard EMI options & much more. Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone Launched in India From Rs 37,999; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Realme X50 Pro sports a 6.44-inch ultra-smooth super AMOLED dual punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 20x zoom, a B & W portrait lens. Upfront, there is a dual-camera module flaunting a 32MP wide-angle shooter & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The mobile phone will be available in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, the handset is fuelled by a 4,200mAh battery with 65W superdart fast charging support & runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Realme X50 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for 6GB & 128GB, Rs 41,999 for 8GB & 128GB and Rs 46,999 for 12GB & 256GB variant.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).