Realme will officially launch a host of new products today for the Indian market. The Chinese brand will announce the prices of its highly-anticipated Narzo 30 Series along with the new Realme Buds Q2 and a 32-inch FHD Smart TV. Realme has been teasing the upcoming products to create the desired buzz around them. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST. The company will also be streaming the launch event on its official YouTube channel and social media platforms. You can watch the live telecast of the Realme launch event below: Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme Narzo 30 Series prices will be announced later today. However, the handsets are already available in select global markets. The Realme Narzo 30 is priced at MYR 799 (around Rs 14,200) for 6GB + 128GB variant in Malaysia.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

It's time to Peak into #realmeNarzo305G. What do you see hidden in the image below? RT & reply with your answers using #Narzobyrealme to win one. #Contest pic.twitter.com/1JHZXHRrwE — realme (@realmeIndia) June 24, 2021

The 5G derivative of the phone is available in Europe at EUR 219 (around Rs 19,400). This price is for the 4GB + 128GB model. The company might not introduce the 4GB +128GB variant in India. Instead, we might see a bigger 6GB + 128GB version.

Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 5G Smartphones Launching Tomorrow (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Realme Buds Q2 earbuds were introduced in Pakistan at PKR 5,999 (around Rs. 2,800). We can expect the India pricing of Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Realme Buds Q2 to be in line with their global counterparts. The main highlights of the Narzo 30 4G will be a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 48MP triple rear camera, 16MP selfie shooter, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5,000mAh battery, 30W Dart Charge fast charging and more.

Realme Buds Q2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

On the other hand, Realme Narzo 30 5G will get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The processor will come paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It will get the same 48MP camera module as its 4G derivative. The module will include a 48MP primary sensor accompanied by two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The front camera will also be the same 16MP for selfies and video calls. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Both the phones will boot Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2021 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).