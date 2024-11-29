New Delhi, November 29: Steam, the online gaming platform, has started its much-awaited Steam Autumn sale 2024. It offers discounts on popular games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, and more. Gamers can grab top-rated titles across various genres at a discount price. Whether you like an action-packed or adventure game, you can take advantage of Steam Autumn sale 2024.

Steam platform offers a variety of features to enhance the gaming experience. It includes community message boards where players can connect and share their thoughts. The Steam application is available for Windows and Mac, which allows users to purchase and install games. You can also organise your game collection, live-stream your gameplay, and interact with other players from around the world with the help of Steam. Amazon India 1st Ever Black Friday Sale Goes Live With Discounts on Samsung, Apple, Sony and More; Check Deals and Bank Offer Details.

Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Deals and Offers on Games

The Steam Autumn sale is one of the biggest annual events for Steam users, and this year’s deals are better. Check the list of best deals on the Steam gaming platform.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6: Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is a first-person shooter video game. Players are challenged to go beyond their limits with a range of innovative features, which includes Omnimovement. It offers the smoothest movement experience in the Call of Duty series so far. It allows players to combine different combat actions in any direction to make the gameplay dynamic and engaging. Currently, Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is available at a 15 per cent discount, and you can purchase it for INR 4,759 on Steam.

Red Dead Redemption 2: Red Dead Redemption 2 is an action-adventure video game created and published by Rockstar Games. The game takes place in vast landscapes. It delivers a story full of drama and compelling missions. Players can choose from over 50 different weapons, each of which can be customised in numerous ways. There is also a wide range of ammunition types available to enhance their weapons for better accuracy and range. The Red Dead Redemption 2 is being offered at a discount of 70 per cent, bringing the price down to INR 1,559. PlayStation Black Friday Deals 2024: From PS5 Consoles to PS VR2 and Games, Check Discount Offers and Price Offered by PlayStation.

EA SPORTS FC 25: EA SPORTS FC 25 offers new ways to achieve success for their Football club. You can team up with your friends in your favourite game modes with the new 5v5 Rush. Additionally, the game features FC IQ, which gives you greater tactical control than ever before. You can purchase EA SPORTS FC 25 at a 50 per cent discount, making it available for INR 1,999.

