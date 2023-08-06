San Francisco, August 6: Spyware maker LetMeSpy is no longer operational and is in the process of shutting down after a data breach in June wiped all its servers. In a notice on its website, the company confirmed the "permanent shutdown" of the spyware service and that it would cease operations by the end of August.

In the notice, it also mentioned that is blocking users from logging in or signing up with new accounts. "We would like to kindly inform you that as of August 31, 2023, the letmespy.com website will cease operations," LetMeSpy wrote. Decentralised Finance Lost USD 228 Million Due to Hacking in Q2 2023, Reveals Report.

"Due to the data security incident that took place on June 21, 2023, access to User Accounts was blocked, for security reasons. After that date, the LetMeSpy service was disabled, as well as the option to log into User Accounts and register new User Accounts on the site," it added. According to a separate notice on LetMeSpy's non-operational login page, the hacker who breached the spyware operation also deleted data on its servers.

"The breach consisted of unauthorised access to the LetMeSpy website's database, downloading and at the same time deleting data from the website by the author of the attack," the notice reads.

"This data may include the email address indicated as a login to the service, as well as phone call logs, the content of SMS messages and location data regarding users of devices on which the LetMeSpy application is installed, as well as their contacts," it added. Microsoft: Chinese Group Hacked Government Email Accounts.

The LetMeSpy app for Android was purposefully designed to run in the background on a victim's phone, making it difficult to detect and remove. Those who wish to access the data available within their User Account, the company said to contact them individually regarding this matter by September 30, 2023.

