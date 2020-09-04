Xiaomi's sub-brand Xiaomi officially launched the Redmi 9A smartphone in the India market a couple of days ago. Today, the budget phone is all set to go on the first sale in the country. The device will be made available at 12 noon via Amazon India & Mi.com. Sale offers include 5 percent discount with HSBC cashback cards, up to 10 percent back with Amazon Pay UPI, flat 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards & no-cost EMI option on select cards. Redmi 9A Smartphone & Redmi Earphones Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. The budget handset comes equipped with a single 13MP rear camera with AI scene detection, AI portrait & pro mode support. Upfront, there is a 5MP shooter for selfies & video calls.

Redmi 9A Launch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi Malaysia)

Redmi 9A is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The all-new entry-level phone comes in two variants - 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage & 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. Redmi's newest offering comes in three shades - Nature Green, Sea Blue & Midnight Black.

Redmi 9A India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9A is priced at Rs 6,799 for 2GB & 32GB whereas the 3GB & 32GB variant will be offered at Rs 7,499.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 09:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).