The Chinese phone brand Xiaomi has once again hiked the price of the Redmi Note 10 in India. It is not the first price hike that the phone has received. In April 2021, the base variant of the vanilla Redmi Note 10 received a price hike of Rs 500 back. Recently, the phone maker made an upward revision in the price of the 6GB+128GB variant by Rs 500. The prices of the handset have been increased for the third time since its launch. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 6GB + 128GB Variant Sees A Price Hike of Rs 500.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

The Redmi Note 10 series was launched in the Indian market in March this year. Apart from the regular Note 10, the popular series includes three other models - Note 10S, Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max.

The base 4GB + 64GB variant is now priced at Rs 12,999 instead of earlier Rs 12,499. On the other hand, the bigger 6GB + 128GB now costs Rs 14,999. The phone has already updated the new price on Amazon.in and the official website. The phone comes in three colour options - Frost White, Shadow Black, and Aqua Green.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Redmi Note 10 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, there's a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

For photography, there is a quad-camera module. It includes a 48MP primary lens, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. The front camera is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12 out of the box.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2021 11:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).