Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch the Note 11 Series tomorrow in the home country. The company has been teasing the device on Weibo and several other Chinese retail websites. Also, CEO Lei Jun reportedly shared images of the Redmi Notes 11 Series on social media. The launch event of the Redmi Note 11 Series will commence at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Along with the Note 11 Series, Redmi might also launch Smart Band Pro tomorrow. Redmi Note 11 Series will comprise Note 11, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ models. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series Launch on October 28: What We Know So Far.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo)

As per a leak, Redmi Note 11 will be priced from CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,050) for the 4GB + 128GB model and CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model might cost CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) wheeras the 8GB + 256GB configuration will be available at Rs CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 21,041). Redmi Note 11 Pro might start from CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,700) whereas the Pro+ variant could begin at CNY 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,713).

Redmi Note 11 Pro (Photo Credits: Redmi)

As per a report from GizmoChina, Redmi Note 11 will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For optics, it is said to come with a 50MP dual rear camera module and a 16MP selfie camera.

Redmi Note 11 Series (Photo Credits: Weibo))

The Pro model will get a 120Hz AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, a 108MP main camera and a 5,000mAh battery. On the other hand, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is rumoured to carry similar specifications as that of Redmi Note 11 Pro except for the fast charging support and processor. It is speculated to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and 120W charging facility.

