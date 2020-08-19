Xiaomi-owned Redmi Note 9 Pro is all set to go on sale today in India once again. The device was launched earlier this year and has been sold via flash sales. The sale will begin at 12 noon via Amazon India & Xiaomi India's official website. The smartphone will be offered with instant discount on HSBC cashback cards, flat 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards & more. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the handset features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For optics, the device gets a quad rear camera module flaunting a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Redmi Note 9 Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, the smartphone will be offered with up to 6GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. The device is fuelled by a massive 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support & runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11 operating system.

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac & a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 9 Pro is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB & 64GB whereas 4GB & 128GB, 6GB & 128GB models get a price tag of Rs 15,999 & Rs 16,999 respectively.

