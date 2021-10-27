Redmi Smart Band Pro will be launched tomorrow along with Note 11 Series and Redmi Watch 2 in China. According to a German publication WinFuture.de, the upcoming smart band will be sold in parts of Europe later. Xiaomi-owned Redmi will launch the Redmi Note 11 Series and Watch 2 tomorrow in the home country. The event will commence at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Redmi Note 11 Series To Be Launched Tomorrow, Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Redmi Smart Band Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

Redmi Smart Band Pro is said to come with a rectangular AMOLED touch display with curved edges. It might get GPS, Bluetooth connectivity, heart rate sensor, calorie counter and a SpO2 sensor that monitors oxygen in the blood. In addition to this, the fitness tracker will feature an interchangeable strap locked in with a mechanical system, which is made of silicone.

Redmi Smart Band Pro (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The device is said to come with a pogo pin charging system at the rear of the dial for free and easy charging. Apart from this, nothing more is known about Redmi Smart Band Pro. The company will announce the official pricing of the wearable tomorrow during the event.

