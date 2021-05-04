Xiaomi owned Redmi is all set to launch its Redmi Note 10S in India on May 13, 2021. The company has been teasing the device on its official website and other social media accounts revealing its several key specifications. Now the company has teased Redmi Watch on its official website and Twitter account. As per the website, Redmi Watch will also be launched in India on May 13. This indicates that Redmi will launch its upcoming watch along with Redmi Note 10S on May 13, 2021. Redmi Watch will be the company's second wearable device after the Redmi Band which currently retails at Rs 1,399. Redmi Note 10S India Launch Set for May 13, 2021.

The specifications of the Redmi Watch revealed on the Xiaomi India website resembles the Mi Watch Lite which was launched in the global market in December last year.

Redmi Watch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Get ready to #WearYourVibe peeps! 😎#Redmi's FIRST<hush hush> is all set to arrive with the #SavageBeast #RedmiNote10S on 13/05/21! 🥳 Got what it takes to pass that #vibecheck? ✅ Keep your eyes on our page! 👀 Get Notified: https://t.co/YHvH7ZBIgR RT if we got you vibin! pic.twitter.com/Lf7uHcyWdn — Redmi India - #RedmiNote10 Series (@RedmiIndia) May 4, 2021

Redmi Watch will come with built-in GPS and GLONASS for precise navigation. It is likely to feature a 1.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 320x320 pixels. The upcoming watch will get 11 sports mode including Cycling, Cricket, Running, Walking and more.

Redmi Watch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi Watch will sport Sleep monitoring, Heart rate monitoring, a Guided breathing feature and 200+ exciting watch faces. Moreover, it will get support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and could be offered in Black, Blue, Olive, Pink and Ivory shades.

