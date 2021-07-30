Xiaomi-owned Redmi is all set to launch its new RedmiBook laptop in the Indian market on August 3, 2021. On Tuesday, the company released the teaser of the same on its official Twitter account revealing its launch date. Ahead of its launch, a tipster who goes by the name of Yogesh Brar has revealed the upcoming laptop's price and specifications. As per the tipster, the laptop will be called RedmiBook 15. RedmiBook Laptop To Be Launched in India on August 3, 2021.

According to the official Redmi India website, RedmiBook 15 will sport a 15.6-inch display with an FHD resolution. The tipster has revealed that the laptop will get two processor options - Intell 11th Gen Core i3 and Core i5 coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD. As per the teaser shared by the company, we can see a camera at top of the laptop screen.

The upcoming laptop will come equipped with 2W speakers in a stereo configuration. Connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C 3.1, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and audio jack.

The device will be available in Charcoal Grey shade and likely to ship with a 65W charger. Coming to the pricing, RedmiBook 15 is expected to be priced under Rs 50,000 and will rival the likes of Acer Swift 3, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition and Asus VivoBook.

