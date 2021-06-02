Reliance Industries will host its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 24, 2021. The company is likely to make announcements related to its affordable JioPhone 5G, low-cost JioBook and Jio 5G services. Like last year, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani will address the shareholders and others at the AGM 2021. The event is scheduled to begin at 2 pm IST and will be streamed online via Reliance's official YouTube channel as well as other social media platforms. Reliance JioBook Laptop With Android 10 Based JioOS To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

Reliance JioPhone (Photo Credits: Jio)

Last year, Reliance had announced that it has partnered with Google for its Jio 5G phone launch in India. Several reports have revealed that Reliance upcoming Jio 5G Phone will run on a forked version of Android and will be the cheapest 5G mobile in the country.

1/ A notice by us on: • date of next AGM (June 24, 2021) • cut off date for determining eligibility of members voting on the resolutions/attend AGM (June 17, 2021) • record date for eligibility on dividend in 2020-21 (June 14 2021) For your kind support.#RILAGM pic.twitter.com/6nsGAizTay — Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) June 1, 2021

Previous reports claimed that Reliance's JioPhone will be priced at Rs 2,500. Mukesh Ambani had said in December 2020 that Jio 5G services will be rolled out by mid-2021 and Reliance has created a complete 5G solution from scratch and will use 100 percent home-grown technologies and solutions. The company has reportedly achieved speeds of over 1 Gbps in its 5G trial.

Reliance JioBook Laptop (Photo Credits: XDA Developers)

During the AGM 2021, Ambani is also likely to reveal Jio 5G plans. In addition to this, a low-cost JioBook laptop is also expected to be launched on June 24, 2021. In March 2021, key details of the laptop were leaked online. As per the leaks, the JioBook laptop is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and likely to run on a custom Android 10 based JioOS. The upcoming laptop is likely to carry a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and could feature 2GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage. Reliance might also introduce a top-end model of JioBook with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

