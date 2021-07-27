Restaurant intelligence platform Yumpingo has agreed a strategic partnership with Nando's, the global restaurant chain. The deal will see Yumpingo's guest experience management solution rolled out across all Nando's restaurants in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

All Nando's restaurants in the three countries will now be able to access the London tech firm's proprietary one-minute review to capture instant guest sentiment using integrations with online ordering and payment partners.

An initial UK pilot, in July 2020, saw Yumpingo successfully integrated with Vita Mojo, the chain's order and pay provider, before rolling out to all 450 UK restaurants.

The pilot led to 350,000 guest reviews in only three months, triggering substantive improvements in food and service. Off-premise dining saw a particular impact, leading to a 15-point “step-change” in the chain’s Net Promoter Score (NPS).

The success of the pilot has resulted in a further roll-out to all 193 locations across Australia and New Zealand; there are 1,200 Nando's worldwide, across 22 countries.

Amanda Banfield, CEO for Nando’s ANZ, said: "In the first month of turning on the Yumpingo platform, we are already seeing a step-change in guest analytics and live NPS. Our Nandocas in every territory are now empowered to make better decisions on food and service execution, supporting our commitment to welcoming everyone to our table and delighting them with an exceptional customer experience."

Yumpingo’s ability to capture customer satisfaction at every stage of the customer journey has allowed the brand to track NPS at brand, region, location, dish and shift level.

Nando's has since measured time and consistency improvements across all operations, including customer greetings, order accuracy and on- or off-premise operations.

Rob Papps, Group CEO at Nando’s Group Limited, said: "Yumpingo has delivered Nando’s a turnkey guest experience management solution, enabling our markets to make better decisions with more certainty through the real-time eyes of our guests. Together we are entering a new era of being able to optimise every guest experience with greater confidence and speed than ever before."

Gary Goodman, founder and CEO at Yumpingo, added: "Nando’s and Yumpingo share a common vision to enable hospitality teams to serve more happy guests every day. Working with best-in-class innovative brands like Nando’s is accelerating how we do this, by mapping real-time guest satisfaction data to business outcomes to make confident adjustments by shift or at scale, by brand and territory."

About Nando’s

Nando’s is a fast-casual dining brand that specialises in flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken. Originating in South Africa in 1987, Nando’s now operates over 1,200 restaurants in 22 countries.

About Yumpingo

Yumpingo is a guest experience management platform that empowers hospitality brands to create purpose-driven teams, build authentic food and beverage offerings, and put customer-centric data into action by translating every real-time customer interaction with a brand into quantifiable insights. With Yumpingo’s technology, teams can leverage insights across any location, shift, server and dish to strengthen every step of the hospitality experience, increasing NPS, CSAT, and critical components impacting the guest journey. Yumpingo is headquartered in London, England and Austin, TX, serving global restaurant groups like Nando’s, YO!, Azzurri Group and California Pizza Kitchen.