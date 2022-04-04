Samsung launched the Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A73 5G & Galaxy A13 smartphones last week. The company had also unveiled the Galaxy A33 5G smartphone but did not reveal its pricing. Now, a popular tipster has leaked the price of the Galaxy A33 5G handset. Samsung Launches 5 New Galaxy A Series Smartphones, Check Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Tipster Sudhanshu has revealed that the Galaxy A33 5G will be priced at Rs 28,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant will retail at Rs 29,999. In terms of specifications, the Galaxy A33 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by an Exynos 1280 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the handset sports a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP snapper and a 5MP shooter. Upfront, there is a 13MP selfie camera. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

