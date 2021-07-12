The Samsung Galaxy F22 smartphone was recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 12,499. The affordable smartphone will go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart and the official website. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device at 12 PM IST. The phone will be offered in two storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The latter is priced at Rs 14,499. It comes in two colours - Denim Black and Denim Blue. Samsung Galaxy M02s, Galaxy A12 & Galaxy F02s Prices Hiked in India, Check New Prices Here.

As a part of the launch offer, the budget phone will see an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions made via leading banks' credit and debit cards. This will bring the price down to Rs. 11,499. It's worth noting that this offer will be applicable for a limited period, until July 19, 2021. Customers can also get 10 percent off on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. There will also be a 5 percent unlimited cash back via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As far as specifications go, the Samsung Galaxy F22 comes with a 6.4-inch HD+ sAMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1600 X 720 pixels. The phone comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. There's a provision to expand internal storage up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Sale starts on 13th July, 12 noon. You can get the #SamsungF22 at @Flipkart: https://t.co/4zwCUKlqpp and Samsung online store: https://t.co/yPXKva3l07 for ₹ 11499*, inclusive of ₹1000 instant cashback on prepaid transactions. *T&C apply. — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 12, 2021

For photography, there is a quad-camera setup at the back. It consists of a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front camera is a 13MP shooter positioned in a waterdrop notch.

Samsung Galaxy F22 (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

The phone runs on Android 11 OS with OneUI 3.1 out of the box. The Galaxy F22 is backed by a massive 6,000 mAh battery supporting 15W fast charging technology. Additional features of the recently launched Galaxy F22 are a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

