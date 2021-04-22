Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker, is reportedly planning to launch its Galaxy F52 5G device soon. Ahead of its launch, the device has been reportedly spotted on the TENNA website with the model number SM-E5260 which reveals its key specifications and images. As per the listing, the Galaxy F52 5G will carry a punch-hole display, a gradient design on the rear panel and four cameras placed inside a rectangular module. Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Website.

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G (Photo Credits: TENNA)

The phone is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ TFT display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is likely to come powered by an unknown octa-core processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is rumoured to flaunt a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera. The TENNA listing also reveals a 4,350mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Recently, the handset was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website that revealed that the upcoming device will come with Bluetooth 5.1 support. As of now, there is no information about the launch date of the Galaxy F52 5G phone. We expect the company to start teasing the device soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).