Samsung Galaxy M21 With A 48MP Rear Camera Setup Launched in India Starting From Rs 13,500

Samsung Galaxy M21 (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 19: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Thursday added another budget smartphone to its successful Galaxy M-series portfolio called Galaxy M21. The device will be available at Rs 13,499 for 4/64GB and Rs 15,499 for the 6/128GB memory variant on Amazon.in, Samsung.com and select retail stores. Apple iPad Pro With A12Z Bionic Chip Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specs.

In addition, there will be introductory offers worth Rs 500 on Amazon.in. The models will be available in market from March 23 and above price as well as introductory offers will be applicable till March 31.

"Galaxy M has gone on to become the most popular online brand for Samsung in India in a very short span of time, thanks to the love of millions of young consumers in the country. Today, Galaxy M is synonymous with powerful specs and consumer-centric innovations," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

The Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display that has a 1,080 x 2,340 pixels resolution and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The device houses a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 5 MP depth sensor. Xiaomi Mi 10 Smartphone Slated To Launch in India on March 31; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

On the front, there is 20MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 9611 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM and up to 128 GB internal storage. The device runs on Android 10 and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.