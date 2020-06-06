Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Likely To Be Launched on August 5; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Galaxy Fold 2 Likely To Be Launched on August 5 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Samsung, the South Korean tech major is expected to launch the new Galaxy Note 20 Series on August 5, 2020. According to the new report, the company will be launching the Galaxy Note 20 series alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5. The phone maker will be unveiling the devices as a part of its Unpacked 2020 event, which will be an all-digital event owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company is yet to make any official announcements regarding the same. Moreover, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be introduced as a successor to the Galaxy Fold, which was launched last year. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Might Feature a Long Notification Display.

If the market reports are to be believed, the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a bigger external display, ultra-thin glass protection, and S Pen support. As per the report by a South Korea publication, Samsung is considering August 5 as the launch date for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones.

Interestingly, the company will not be hosting the Unpacked event in its traditional physical way in New York. This time around, the company will be opting for a digital event.

Samsung will reportedly not be hosting its traditional physical Unpacked event in New York, but may instead opt for launching the devices digitally. Previously, Samsung in its Q1 2020 earnings report hinted the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 will be launched in the second half of 2020.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series reportedly will be offered in three models - Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. However, the three smartphones will be seen with different camera and battery specifications.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Fold 2 from Samsung is expected to be launched in the price bracket of $1,880 to $1895 (which is approximately Rs. 1.44 lakh). The company is expected to commence the shipping by September. Aesthetically, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be seen with the same book-like open shut design. However, the smartphone will be seen with a bigger display upfront, better cameras, S Pen and 5G support.