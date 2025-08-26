New Delhi, August 26: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch soon, which will be the next addition to the company’s Fan Edition series. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the details yet, the Galaxy S25 FE has reportedly already appeared on certification platforms, hinting that its launch could be approaching soon.

Early reports suggested that the Galaxy S25 FE could make its debut first in South Korea. After the initial launch, the smartphone is expected to be introduced in India along with other international markets. As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launch date is expected on September 5, 2025. The smartphone may resemble the same design as the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25+. The Galaxy S25 FE price in India could start at around INR 62,999 for the base variant. OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It may offer a 120Hz of refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The Galaxy S25 FE could be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. The smartphone is expected to arrive in two storage options. It may include 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, and another variant will likely feature 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The Galaxy S25 FE is also rumoured to come in three colour options. It may include Navy, Jet Black, and Icy Blue colours. iQOO Neo 11 Pro, iQOO Neo 11 Leaks: Upcoming iQOO Neo 11 Series Smartphone Expected To Launch in Late 2025 With Flagship Snapdragon and MediaTek Processors; Check Details.

It is likely to come with a 4,900mAh battery with support for 25W wired fast charging. The smartphone may run One UI 8 based on Android 16. Leaks also suggest a triple rear camera setup for the smartphone. It may feature a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Users can expect a 12MP lens for the front camera.

