OnePlus Nord Buds 3r earbuds have been launched in India. Nord Buds 3r price in India is set at INR 1,799 and the sale will start on September 8, 2025. It comes with Ash Black and Aura Blue colour options. Nord Buds 3r features 12.4mm dynamic drivers and supports 2-mic AI call noise cancellation, OnePlus 3D Audio, and Sound Master EQ. It also includes 47ms low latency, AI translation, a voice assistant shortcut, and double-tap camera control. Buds 3r features IP55 dust and water resistance rating. The earbuds have a 58mAh battery, while the charging case comes with a 560mAh battery. It includes Bluetooth 5.4 with an effective range of 10 metres. Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Vivo T Series Smartphone With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r Launched in India

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)