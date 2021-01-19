Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker is reportedly planning to launch its Galaxy Z Flip 3 device later this year. A tipster has revealed the pricing, specifications and launch details of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 on his Twitter account. As per the tipster, the foldable device was slated to launch in Q1 2021 but now, the handset could be released in June or July 2021. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Will Be Available for Sale This Week: Report.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

According to the reports, the foldable device is likely to sport a 6.7-inch or a 6.9-inch dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, the front display could be very small. The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and could come with a triple rear camera system comprising of a 12MP lens main camera, a 12MP secondary shooter and a 12MP tertiary snapper. The tipster also noted that Galaxy Z Flip 3 might feature thinner bezels, a smaller punch-hole cut and a new hinge.

A previous report suggests that the upcoming handset is likely to carry a similar camera design as of Galaxy S21. A concept photo of Galaxy Z Flip 3 has also been leaked that showcases the device to be a mix of Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S21. According to the tipster, the phone is likely to be priced at $1,499 (approximately Rs 1,09,600) i.e. roughly $50 (approximately Rs 3,700) more than its predecessor.

