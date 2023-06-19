San Francisco, June 19 : Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphones' colours leaked ahead of the launch scheduled for next month, which revealed that Z Fold 5 will come in three online-exclusive colours.

The company will likely bring some online-exclusive colours for its next-generation foldable devices, reports SamMobile. According to tipster Buliga David Cristian, the Z Fold 5 will be available in three colours -- Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black -- and three online-exclusive colours -- Blue, Coral and Platinum. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaked; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

The Z Flip 5 is expected to come in eight colours-- Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum and Yellow. And, the Blue, Platinum and Yellow versions will likely be online-exclusive.

Moreover, the tech giant is expected to bring a Bespoke version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The tipster further mentioned that the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in three colours -- Cream, Diamond and Graphite -- while the Watch 6 Classic will come in two colours -- Black and Platinum (or Silver). Samsung Confirms Its Unpacked Event To Be Held in Seoul in July, To Witness New Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 Unveiling.

Also, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to come in two colours -- Cream and Graphite. Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul.

