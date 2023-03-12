San Francisco, March 12: Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship foldable smartphone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch external screen. The information came from the tipster Ice Universe who claimed that the upcoming Z Fold 5 will retain the same 6.2-inch screen size on its outer display similar to its previous three generations, reports 9To5Google.

The tipster also claimed that the Z Fold 5 will have the same camera module as its predecessor. The tech giant is expected to unveil the Z Fold 5 later this year alongside a new Flip device and Galaxy Watch, the report said. Galaxy Z Fold 5 Features: Samsung's Upcoming Flagship Foldable Smartphone May Feature 108MP Camera, and In-Built Stylus Pen.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Fold 5 will feature a 108MP primary rear camera and an in-built stylus pen (S Pen) slot. Samsung’s Upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Upgraded Hinge To Withstand 200K Folds.

The Z Fold 5 will also likely feature a "droplet" style hinge that will likely lessen its display crease. Meanwhile, last month, it was reported that the company will not use Chinese foldable panels for its upcoming "Galaxy Z Fold 5" smartphone.

