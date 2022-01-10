Mumbai, January 10: Samsung on Monday launched its first flagship of this year -- Galaxy S21 FE 5G -- in India at an introductory offer of Rs 49,999 (8GB+128GB variant). Galaxy S21 FE 5G (8GB+256GB variant) will come for Rs 53,999. S21 FE 5G in four finishes -- Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite -- will be available on leading online portals and select retail stores, starting January 11.

The introductory offer (along with Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards) will be valid between January 11-17, said the company. "After witnessing phenomenal love for Galaxy S20 FE, we carry forward the legacy with Galaxy S21 FE 5G which is tailor-made to deliver epic experience," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 Soc Launched In India At Rs 18,999; Handset To Go On Sale Exclusively On Flipkart From January 19.

With the best-in-class triple camera, 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and powerful processor, "Galaxy S21 FE 5G will make every day epic for young consumers," he added. On the rear, it has the flagship grade 12MP+12MP+8MP camera and the ultra-wide lens adds additional perspective to photos to fit all the details in one frame.

The device has 32MP front camera. The pro-grade camera system offers Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode and 30X Space Zoom. The 6.4-inch Galaxy S21 FE 5G sports a FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate and AI-based blue light control.

Powered by 5nm Exynos 2100 Processor and 4500mAh battery, Galaxy S21 FE 5G ensures high speed and unstoppable performance. It comes with wireless power share and wireless fast charging 2.0 and supports 25W super-fast charging. The IP68 rating makes the smartphone dust and water resistant, said the company. Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2022 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).