Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Smartphone Officially Launched; Prices, Features, Specifications & Other Details

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

After launching Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in China, the company has officially launched the Mi 10 Youth Edition with a starting price of RMB 2,099 (around Rs 22,600). The main underlines of the device are 6.57-inch AMOLED panel, Snapdragon 765G SoC, 5G compatibility, quad rear camera setup and much more. The phone will go on sale starting April 30 in China. The newly launched Mi 10 Youth Edition will be offered in four body colours - Pink Peach, Orange Storm, Green Tea and BlueBerry. Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro Reportedly to Be Launched As Poco F2 Pro in India.

On the specification front, the newly launched Mi 10 Youth Edition packs a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution packing a waterdrop-style notch design. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G modem. Backed by a 4,160mAh battery, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 out of the box.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition comes equipped with a quad-rear camera module comprising of a 48MP primary shooter supporting 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. It also gets an 8MP ultra-wide angle and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

As far as the prices are concerned, the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage costs RMB 2,099 (approximately Rs 22,600). The mid-range model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage will retail at RMB 2,299 (around Rs 24,750). Another variant featuring 8GB of RAM along with 128GB storage variant costs RMB 2,499 (approximately Rs 26,900). The top-of-the-line model of Mi Youth Edition with 8GB of RAM & 256GB of storage will go on sale for RMB 2,799 (approx Rs 30,130).