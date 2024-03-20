New Delhi, March 20: Truecaller is an app that offers caller ID and spam-blocking services. Truecaller has recently updated it's services for Android users with a new update. The new update introduces an AI-powered spam-blocking feature called "Max" to filter out unwanted calls in order to improve user experience. The update is expected to be a part of the company's efforts to ensure advanced call management solutions for its users.

As per a report of India Today, Truecaller introduces a new update, the AI-based spam-blocking feature "Max" to prevent spam calls. This innovative feature of the app functionality might be focused on making communication more safe and free from any disturbing elements. The feature specifically comes for paid Truecaller subscribers who can now benefit from the enhanced protection from unwanted commercials through this new update that is released. Kuku FM Inks Content Licensing Deal With Sweden-Based Storytel.

The "Max" protection is the main feature of Truecaller's new update. It comes with advanced AI algorithms to automatically identify and block known spam numbers. To enable this feature, users can navigate to Settings, look for Block within the Truecaller app and select the Max option. There might be a possibility that some legitimate calls might be mistakenly blocked by the AI. To address this concern, the company is committed to refining the feature based on user feedback, ensuring that the AI algorithms will be continuously improved for accuracy. iPhone 17 Update: Apple iPhone 16 Successor Will Likely Feature Anti-Reflective and Scratch-Resistant Display, Says Report.

Access to the 'Max' protection feature comes with Truecaller's Premium plan, which is available at a monthly subscription of Rs 75 or an annual fee of Rs 529 for Android users in India. Recently, Truecaller has also offered a new feature, the AI-Powered Call Recording function, which was updated a few weeks back. This feature allows users to record both incoming and outgoing calls directly within the app and further enhances the function of the app for managing important conversations.

