Kathy Sullivan, Former NASA Astronaut Becomes First Woman to Dive Into Challenger Deep, Here’s What You Should Know About the Earth’s Deepest Point

Kathy Sullivan is an American geologist and former NASA astronaut. A crew member on three Space Shuttle missions, she was the first American woman to walk in space on October 11, 1984. Now nearly 25 years later, Sullivan became the first woman ever to reach Challenger Deep, which is explained as the deepest point in our planet's oceans. As per records, she is also the only person ever to do both and eighth person in history to make the dive. The 68-year-old reportedly co-piloted a submersible called the Limiting Factor with adventurer and investor Victor Vescovo. The Challenger Deep is the lowest of the many seabed recesses that crisscross the globe. In this article, know more about the Earth's deepest point.

“Just back up from Challenger Deep! My co-pilot was Dr. Kathy Sullivan - now the first woman to the bottom of the ocean and a former astronaut as well as NOAA Administrator! Big congratulations to her! This was my 3rd time to the bottom. Well done by the crew, Triton, and EYOS,” Vescovo tweeted.

Sullivan and Vescovo spent about an hour and a half at the ocean floor, nearly seven miles down in a muddy depression in the Mariana Trench, which is about 200 miles southwest of Guam. After returning to the ship, the pair called a group of astronauts abroad the International Space Station, which is around 254 miles above the Earth. This was Vescovo's third trip to Challenger Deep.

What is Challenger Deep?

Challenger Deep is more than 1 mile deeper than Mt Everest is high. It is the deepest known point to the Earth’s seabed hydrosphere (the oceans), with a depth of 10,902 to 10,929 metre by direct measurement from deep-diving submersibles, remotely operated vehicles and benthic landers and sometimes by sonar bathymetry. The Challenger Deep is located in the Western Pacific Ocean, at the southern end of the Mariana Trench near the Mariana Islands group. At those depths, the water is perpetually dark and barely above freezing.

It was in 1978 when Sullivan first joined NASA as part of the first group of US astronauts to include women. On October 11, 1984, Sullivan became the first American woman to walk in space. She had a longstanding fascination with the ocean. After her days as an astronaut ended, Sullivan followed her passion for oceanography and was appointed as the chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) in 1993.