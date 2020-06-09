Jupiter, Saturn and Moon Form a Triangle in Rare Celestial Event in Night Sky, Check Pics of The Conjunction

Saturn Jupiter Moon conjunction (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you love observing the night sky, look for constellations, hunt for planetary positions then it is a good time to get your binoculars out. You might be able to see Jupiter and Saturn quite close to the moon. It is in fact, rare conjunction which forms a triangular formation between the three objects. The waning moon, Saturn and Jupiter appear in the southeastern sky. Just last week, there was a penumbral lunar eclipse with the Strawberry Moon bright up in the sky. This month's a treat for the lovers of the night sky. For those who have spotted it from two days ago, they have shared pics on Twitter. Strawberry Moon 2020 Photos: Netizens Share Beautiful Images of the Full Moon of June Before the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Tonight.

When astral bodies move closer to each other it is called as a conjunction. While in reality, the planets are much farther away from each other, for us it appears they are right next to each other. In this conjunction, among Moon, Jupiter and Saturn, the earth's satellite will be brightest. The other two planets can also be fairly observed to the naked eye, if the skies are clear. You can observe this rare conjunction at 10:12 PM EDT (7.42 AM IST). For many it appears as a triangle, for others, it could look like a smiley face. Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 Date and Timings in IST and GMT: Everything You Need to Know About Surya Grahan or The 'Ring of Fire'.

Check Pics of the Rare Conjunction:

Can You Spot the Triangle?

Conjunction: Jupiter - Moon - Saturn Close-up of Jupiter and his moonies pic.twitter.com/PYAZNjJ4bJ — D-N-Heyyyy 🙋🏽‍♂️🧬 (@AlaricPrins) June 8, 2020

In Much Light

Appearing in Linear Direction

For real this shit is so cool (left to right: Saturn, Jupiter, moon) pic.twitter.com/uw3tUGasqW — Wile E Peyote (socially distant) (@niceandinnocent) June 8, 2020

Triangular Shape

This is the relative position of #Jupiter, #Moon and #Saturn (smaller speck) right now in the sky! The three planet will not be this close tomorrow onwards. Go out and be a witness to this #celestial #spectacle! pic.twitter.com/YJv3R8PNjg — Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) June 8, 2020

Both the planets appear just like stars right, but a clearer view with a telescope would show the details of the planets, like the rings of the Saturn and some details of Jupiter's surface. It is really intriguing for those who are keenly interested in observing planets, tracing their paths and learning more about it.