Just when you thought the world couldn’t get any more chaotic, Mercury has returned retrograde, allegedly bringing all the drama and disruption through the astrological transit. On July 17, Mercury stationed retrograde in Leo. For the unversed, during Mercury retrograde, the planet appears to reverse its orbit and move backwards in the night sky. Retrogrades, which happen to other planetary bodies, are associated with an astrological effect. However, you should know important things about the planetary retrogrades. People being curious about angel numbers during the retrograde, things to do and not do and more, we have covered you with the answers. With Mercury Retrograde 2025 in place, here’s your guide to the planetary phenomenon.

Mercury Retrograde 2025 Dates

Mercury Retrograde 2025 started on July 17 and will end on August 11. It will be in retrograde three times for the year, March 14 – April 7, July 17 – August 11 and November 9 – November 29.

What Does Angel Number 333 Mean?

Angel number 333 is not directly associated with Mercury Retrograde. But if you spot it on more occasions during the retrograde, it means more than you would think. This number is associated with creativity, femininity and intuition. If you often come across this angel number, think of it as a friendly love note to stop worrying so much. Additionally, the number 3 is important in numerology, representing creativity, curiosity, communication and optimism. What Happens When Mercury Is in Retrograde? How Does It Affect Your Zodiac Sign? Key Details Explained.

What Should You Not Buy During Mercury Retrograde?

Mercury rules trade and commerce. According to HuffPost, buying large purchases or selling anything expensive is one of the top things not to do during Mercury Retrograde. If you do end up buying something expensive, you may regret your purchase later.

Mercury Retrograde is thought to significantly influence your mood and actions. Aside from having a reputation for making things chaotic, this is also an excellent time to reflect on the past. However, it is also believed that intuition is high during these periods.

