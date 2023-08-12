Mumbai, August 12: While trawling in the ice-covered waters off the coast of Antarctica, researchers came upon a 20-armed sea monster with a distinctive body structure. According to a study published in the journal Invertebrate Systematics, the new species of Antarctic feather star was discovered during research missions around the Southern Ocean between 2008 and 2017.

According to Miami Herald, they were looking for a collection of "cryptic" marine creatures called Promachocrinus, also known as Antarctic feather stars. 'Mystery' Sea Creature Found in Muddy Waters in Hong Kong Turns Out To Be New Species of Jellyfish With 24 Eyes, Translucent and Colourless Body.

Large and weird, these animals may exist anywhere from 65 and 6,500 feet below the water's surface. When swimming, they seem "otherworldly," according to experts. Promachocrinus fragarius, also known as the Antarctic strawberry feather star, is a new species that was identified after researchers gathered eight of the deather stars with a peculiar body form for the study.

Antarctic Strawberry Feather Star

Antarctic strawberry feather star Imagine this thing grabbing you in the water pic.twitter.com/UdhRkawGQb — Vi🏳️‍⚧️ (@PiltoverMisfit) August 11, 2023

Its name refers to the "strawberry-like" body that has 20 branching limbs. The hue of them ranges from "purplish" to "dark reddish." These unusual animals, which have two sorts of arms—the bottom ones seeming rough and striped and the upper ones looking feathered—are depicted in photos.

The body is about trapezoidal in form and has circular markings that were probably made by shattered arms. Because of the "resemblance of the (body) shape) to a strawberry," the name of the creature is derived from the Latin word for "strawberry." According to studies, they may be found across the Southern Ocean at depths ranging from 215 to 3,840 feet. ‘Satanic’ Anglerfish Species Found in Ocean Depths Bite Females ‘Like a Vampire’ to Fertilise Eggs; View Image of the Sea Monster.

Based on its body structure and DNA analysis, they determined that it was a new species, according to the report. Greg Rouse, Nerida Wilson, and Emily McLaughlin were on the research team. Other Antarctic feather star species, including three additional new species, were also discovered by researchers. These incredible discoveries highlight the value of ongoing research and show that there are still more treasures to be discovered in our world.

