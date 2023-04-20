A Ningaloo Eclipse is a hybrid solar eclipse which occurs once in every 400 years. On April 20, Australia will witness this unique phenomenon where the sun goes from an annular to a complete solar eclipse and back again to the annular solar eclipse. While Ningaloo Eclipse 2023 will not be visible in India in any form (total or partial), there are various highlights about this event that has astronomy enthusiasts excited. Here is everything you need to know about Ningaloo Eclipse 2023, how and where to watch it and more.

When is Ningaloo Eclipse 2023? Date and Time

Ningaloo Eclipse 2023 will be witnessed in Australia, particularly in Exmouth, from 3.34 AM IST to 6.32 AM IST on April 20. Exmouth is a hamlet on the western coast of Australia. While the timing of the complete eclipse is from 3.34 AM to 6.32 Am, the total eclipse will only be visible from 4.29 AM to 4.30 AM.

Significance of Ningaloo Eclipse

The Ningaloo Eclipse is a rare eclipse where the sun goes from one form of a solar eclipse to another. It gets the name Ningaloo Eclipse since it occurs in the Ningaloo Reef region of Western Australia. This hybrid solar eclipse is a rare occurrence. Ningaloo Eclipse last appeared 400 years ago, and Ningaloo Eclipse 2023 will witness the sun going from annular eclipse to total eclipse and then back to annular.

Photos of Rare Hybrid Solar Eclipse

LOOK UP, SELENOPHILES! 🌖 A rare hybrid solar eclipse graces the skies of Parañaque City on Thursday morning. Such celestial events happen about once every decade—the last one was in 2013 and the next one isn’t until 2031. pic.twitter.com/iMTNzoOU89 — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) April 20, 2023

Solar Eclipse is happening right now and Moonbin left us today. So the Sun meet the Moon 😭 its so emotional for us even I'm not an Aroha 😭 pic.twitter.com/2gaNPdQOr3 — Lems ✨ (@ExoPlanetU09) April 20, 2023

Here is the solar eclipse in real time from the Exmouth Gulf. #SolarEclipse2023 pic.twitter.com/5A583Z2E8u — Chris Lewis (@a_film_maker) April 20, 2023

LIVE: Total Solar Eclipse - April 20, 2023

The Ningaloo region of Western Australia is the best location to witness this eclipse. It is also a World Heritage Site and is located approximately 1200 km from Perth. For those who are not in Exmouth, Australia, there are multiple live streams that are available across the internet for you to witness this rare phenomenon.

