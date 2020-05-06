Super Flower Moon 2020 Date and Live Streaming Details: Know When and How to Watch The Last Supermoon on This Year

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Selenophiles, it is time to step out and watch the night sky once again, as your favourite muse is about to light up brighter, once last time in 2020. The full moon of May will be a Supermoon, the last one of this year. Called the Super Flower Moon, it will be visible on May 7 at 6:45 AM EDT. Ahead of this celestial event, we give you a date and live-streaming of how you can watch this supermoon. If you want to watch it, we give you all timings and how you can give live streaming. Super Flower Full Moon 2020 Date and Time: Everything You Need to Know About the Final Supermoon of This Year.

Super Flower Moon 2020 Date and Timings

The supermoon of this month will appear on Thursday, May 7. It will appear on 6:45 am EDT (4:15 pm IST). Because of daylight timings, you can observe it through the night.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Super Flower Moon 2020 Online

Since it is not possible for everyone to watch the moon at the same time in different countries, there are popular online channels which hold live streaming of such events. The Super Flower Moon 2020 too can be observed online on popular channels like Slooh and Virtual Telescope. The online, free session is scheduled for 7 May, starting at 18:30 UT (12.00 AM IST) on Virtual Telescope WebTv. Click here for the link. They will hold the streaming of the moon rise from Rome.

A supermoon is when our satellite is at its closest point from the Earth. The moon thus appears brighter and bigger as it is near to us. This full moon gets its name from the blooming flowers in the month of May, a mark of seasonal change among the ancient tribes. If you have always loved watching the moon, then there's no reason you should miss it this time. If not from your region, do tune into the live streaming channels. It is the last one of the year, so happy sighting!